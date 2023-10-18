Home Nation

Quake of May 2022 suggests Mars may be more seismically active than thought, researchers say 

The quake with a magnitude of 4.7 and causing vibrations to reverberate through the planet for at least six hours had been recorded by US's NASA's InSight lander on May 4.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The marsquake of May 2022 was caused by the release of enormous tectonic forces within Mars' interior, suggesting that the planet might be more seismically active than previously thought, researchers say.

The quake with a magnitude of 4.7 and causing vibrations to reverberate through the planet for at least six hours had been recorded by US's NASA's InSight lander on May 4.

Because its seismic signal was similar to previous quakes known to be caused by meteoroid impacts, the team from the University of Oxford, UK, had initially believed that this event (dubbed 'S1222a') might have been caused by an impact as well.

Hence, they had launched an international search for a fresh crater, the researchers said.

Studying InSight's observations made during its time on Mars, they found that the largest two of the eight marsquake events recorded by the lander formed craters around 150m in diameter.

All these events were caused by meteoroid impacts.

If the S1222a event was formed by an impact, the crater would be expected to be at least 300m in diameter, the researchers hypothesised.

However, after several months of surveying the Martian land surface, the team announced today that no fresh crater was found.

They thus concluded that the largest marsquake was instead caused by release of seismic energy, indicating seismic activity within the planet's interior than previously thought, they said in their study published in the journal Geophysical Review Letters.

For the survey of the Martian land, which is about 144 million square kilometres in area, the study lead Benjamin Fernando from Oxford's Department of Physics sought contributions from global space agencies, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The European Space Agency and the Chinese National Space Agency also contributed.

"We still think that Mars doesn't have any active plate tectonics today, so this event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars' crust. These stresses are the result of billions of years of evolution; including the cooling and shrinking of different parts of the planet at different rates. We still do not fully understand why some parts of the planet seem to have higher stresses than others, but results like these help us to investigate further," said Fernando.

"This experiment shows how important it is to maintain a diverse set of instruments at Mars, and we are very glad to have played our part in completing the multi-instrumental and international approach of this study," said Daniela Tirsch, Science Coordinator for the High Resolution Stereo Camera on board the European Space Agency's Mars Express Spacecraft.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marsquake of May 2022 Mars enormous tectonic forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp