Jharkhand father welcomes daughter's decision to divorce, arranges 'baraat' for her 'ghar wapsi'

Breaking the patriarchal norms of society, a man in Jharkhand has set an example for the younger generation. Delivering a slap on the face of patriarchy, the man brought back his daughter who was tortured at her in-laws' house to her parental home, accompanied by a band playing musical instruments along with bursting crackers. It was a grand homecoming for the young woman.

Prem Gupta, a resident of Kailash Nagar Kumharatoli in Ranchi, posted the video of the wedding procession of his daughter back to her parent's house on his social account with the caption, "People marry off their daughters with great ambitions and with much pomp, but if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or if it works, then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and dignity because daughters are very precious."

Prem Gupta married off his daughter Sakshi Gupta to an assistant engineer at Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation, Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022.

Soon after the marriage, she was subjected to torture by her husband. Sometimes, her husband would abuse and throw her out of the house. After a year of marriage, she learnt that her husband had already married twice. However, she tried to "save" her marriage but in vain. Eventually, she chose to walk out.

Her father welcomed his daughter's decision and brought her back with a grand procession on a happy note.

Meanwhile, Sakshi has moved a local court for divorce.

