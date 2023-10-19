Maharashtra Lok Sabha poll battle: BJP sees red after Shinde seeks 22 seats, Ajit Pawar 11

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: A tug of war has started in the three-party alliance MahaYuti over seat-sharing for 2024 Lok Sabha election, with each partner demanding significant numbers of seats. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has demanded 22 seats, while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP is seeking 11 seats. The third alliance partner BJP has 22 MPs in the current Lok Sabha.

BJP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no talk on seat-sharing has started with alliance partners. He said that no one has put any demand so far. “We will have discussion over seat-sharing with alliance partners and whatever seats are decided that will be given to them. There is no fight and clashes over seat-sharing,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier, BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) had held discussions on seat-sharing for Lok Sabha where Shinde’s Sena had demanded 22 seats as its current Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs are from Shiv Sena. “United Shiv Sena had won the 18 Lok Sabha seats and lost four candidates by close margin, so Shiv Sena should be given a total 22 seats in Maharashtra as per our strength. Out of total 18 Lok Sabha MPs, the majority MPs are with us. It is our right to get the maximum seats. We have put our demand, now BJP has to decide,” said senior Shiv Sena leader of Eknath Shinde-led faction, requesting anonymity.

A senior BJP leader said his party is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, and with their support, the party with 41 MLAs have Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, while another party with the same number of MLAs’ support have Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister. “If Shinde gets 22 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP gets 11 seats, then how many seats are remaining for BJP? 15 seats in total 48 Lok Sabha seats? Currently, we have 22 Lok Sabha MPs and the alliance partners are asking to contest only. How is it possible?” asked the BJP leader.

‘Only 17 seats for BJP’

