Union Home Ministry appreciates measures taken by Jharkhand police to restrain Maoists

RANCHI: Perhaps for the first time, Union Home Ministry has appreciated the measures taken by Jharkhand Police to eliminate Maoists from the state.

According to the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, as many as 745 Maoists have been arrested during 2022-23 including three Special Area Committee Members (SAC), 20 others have been gunned down and 38 hard-core Maoists have surrendered before police after getting attracted by the new surrender policy of the state government.

“The Home Secretary of the Government of India has appreciated the work done by the administrative and police officials of Jharkhand towards eradicating of leftwing extremism through an all-round anti-Maoist operations being conducted by Jharkhand Police, CRPF, CoBRA and Jharkhand Jaguar,” stated an official

communiqué from the Jharkhand Police.

According to police headquarters, for the first time in the last five years, five top hard-core Maoists were killed in the gun battle with the security forces which is a major achievement.

“Maoists have been restrained in almost all regions of the state and their activity is limited to Kolhan region only. It is noteworthy that five top Maoists were killed in a police encounter in Chatra district in April this year, first such incident in recent years where five Maoists were killed simultaneously in

a police encounter, stated the official communiqué. This incident completely demoralized the Maoist cadres, who had come from Chakarbandha and had taken shelter in this area, it added.

Jharkhand police also released data on its achievements during the last two years saying that a total of 745 Maoists were arrested by the security forces during 2022 and 2023 which includes three Special Area Committee (SAC) members, one Regional Committee member, 10 Zonal Commanders, 16 Sub Zonal Commanders and 25 Area Commanders. 20 Maoists were also killed in the gun battle with the

security forces.

Most of the Maoists were gunned down in Chatra which included SAC members -- Gautam Paswan and Ajit Oraon, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh and Sub Zonal Commanders Amar Ganjhu and Ajay Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh (Maoists carrying a total reward of Rs 60 lakh were killed together in a police encounter).

In the year 2022-23, 38 Maoists surrendered due to the increasing crackdown by the security forces and the attractive rehabilitation and surrender policy of the state government. These include Vimal Yadav, a member of the Special Area Committee, three members of the Regional Committee, Aman Ganjhu, Duryodhan Mahato and Indal Ganjhu, four zonal commanders, nine sub-zonal commanders and 10

area commanders.

Also, a total of 26 new camps were established by the security forces in the interior areas during this period, which has increased the sense of security in these areas. The CPI Maoist organization has suffered a major blow with the arrest and surrender of top militant leaders in Parasnath hill areas (Giridih) and

Lugu Jhumra hill areas (Bokaro, Hazaribagh).

Effective action has also been taken against other militant organizations operating in the state and as a result of which, PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop alias Kuldeep was arrested through NIA. Efforts are also being made to ensure that the surrendered Maoists do not return to their organization.

Currently, the joint operation is being conducted in Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum, considered to be the last stronghold of CPI Maoist.

