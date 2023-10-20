Elect double-engine government, Modi writes to MP voters

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With not even a month left for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter addressed to the people of the state to vote for a double-engine government—a metaphor often used by the BJP for choosing the same political party in the state and Centre.

The single-page letter written in Hindi was released by state BJP leaders led by MP BJP president and first-time Lok Sabha member VD Sharma in Bhopal on Thursday. Underlining the same theme that he has been repeating in his speeches at nine public and BJP gatherings in MP during the last six months, Modi compared the pre-2003 era when the state was ruled largely by Congress-led regimes with the nearly two decades rule of the BJP post-2003.

“Who can forget that the state was even deprived of proper basic infrastructure, including electricity, water and roads before 2003? The work done by our governments, including the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led regime has set Madhya Pradesh’s development model, as an example for the entire country, particularly in terms of welfare of the poor and women upliftment. Nearly 1.36 crore people in the state have come out of the poverty line... MP is entering the race for the country’s top three leading economic states.”

The prime minister said he has a special attachment with the state. “The people of the state rendered an enormous victory to BJP in the 2014 and 2019 national elections. I’m sure that the people of the state will again vote for the double engine government in the coming polls,” Modi wrote in the letter. Importantly, the BJP has not declared a CM face this time in MP, despite incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan being the ruling party’s longest-serving chief minister in the country. Owing to the rising anti-incumbency against the current regime, the BJP has preferred to contest the November 17 Assembly polls with PM Modi’s face at the forefront, sources said.

Also, the state BJP’s theme song, “Modi Ke Mann Mein Basey MP, MP Ke Mann Mein Modi,”(MP is in PM’s heart, PM is in MP’s heart) has been a regular at all recent public rallies, speaks volumes about the saffron party’s strategy for going with PM’s face. Even the race for CM seems to have been left wide open by the party, by fielding seven sitting MPs (including three Union ministers) and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as candidates in next month’s polls.

