In balancing act, Modi reaches out to Palestine Prez

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the horrific loss of civilian lives from a projectile that fell near a hospital in Gaza City a couple of days ago.

“I spoke with President Abbas and conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people. I also shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,’’ Modi said on X.

It was seen as a balancing act after Modi’s conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 10, when he said “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.” Around 500 people have been reported killed in the explosion on the hospital in Gaza, triggering global anger. India has already condemned the terrorist attack on Israel and reiterated that the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“As regards Palestine, we have reiterated our long standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India is extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation. “We would urge the full respect and strict observance of international humanitarian law,’’ Bagchi added.

Aid to Palestine

India’s aid to Palestine and refugees there is routed through the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). It has contributed $29.53 mn to UNRWA between 2002 and 2023. India’s annual contribution was raised from $1.25 mn to $5 mn in 2018. India has pledged $5 mn for FY24 and FY25

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the horrific loss of civilian lives from a projectile that fell near a hospital in Gaza City a couple of days ago. “I spoke with President Abbas and conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people. I also shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,’’ Modi said on X. It was seen as a balancing act after Modi’s conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 10, when he said “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.” Around 500 people have been reported killed in the explosion on the hospital in Gaza, triggering global anger. India has already condemned the terrorist attack on Israel and reiterated that the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As regards Palestine, we have reiterated our long standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India is extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation. “We would urge the full respect and strict observance of international humanitarian law,’’ Bagchi added. Aid to Palestine India’s aid to Palestine and refugees there is routed through the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). It has contributed $29.53 mn to UNRWA between 2002 and 2023. India’s annual contribution was raised from $1.25 mn to $5 mn in 2018. India has pledged $5 mn for FY24 and FY25 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp