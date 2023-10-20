Home Nation

Nitish, Lalu to join CPI rally in Patna on Nov 2

Sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh are among the prominent leaders to attend the rally.

Published: 20th October 2023

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Opposition alliance is set to show its strength and unity at a rally being organised by CPI in Patna on November 2. Senior leaders of RJD, JD(U) and Congress, three major constituents of Grand Alliance (GA), are likely to attend the rally to be held at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital.

Sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh are among the prominent leaders to attend the rally. GA is a part of Opposition INDIA bloc to take on BJP at the national level in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said that apart from Nitish and Lalu, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh and Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh have given consent to attend the rally. 

Pandey said that the rally assumed significance in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “It will send a strong message among people about unity in INDIA bloc,” he told the media, sharing details of the proposed rally.

