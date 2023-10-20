Tongues wag as Nitish raps UPA, lauds BJP

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Over a year after leaving NDA, is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar already changing his spots? Nitish used a public forum on Thursday to share his warmth for the BJP and criticise the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh for not sanctioning a Central university to Bihar.

Speaking at an event in Motihari, he recalled that he had proposed opening a university in Motihari, but Manmohan Singh wanted it to be in Gaya. But in 2016, the Modi government sanctioned the university at Motihari — where Mahatma Gandhi started his freedom movement.

Without taking anyone’s name and pointing towards BJP MP from Motihari Radha Mohan Singh, who was present, Nitish said all the people here are his friends and he would have a relationship with them as long as he was alive. He was speaking at a convocation ceremony attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who is on a yatra in the state, read in Nitish’s statement a clear indication of his U-turn and returning to the NDA. The INDIA bloc — a group of 27 parties of which Nitish is a member, plans to fight the next Lok Sabha elections together to unseat the Modi government. But till date, INDIA has not even held one joint rally. Nitish had hoped to be its PM face, but INDIA apparently is not interested.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Over a year after leaving NDA, is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar already changing his spots? Nitish used a public forum on Thursday to share his warmth for the BJP and criticise the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh for not sanctioning a Central university to Bihar. Speaking at an event in Motihari, he recalled that he had proposed opening a university in Motihari, but Manmohan Singh wanted it to be in Gaya. But in 2016, the Modi government sanctioned the university at Motihari — where Mahatma Gandhi started his freedom movement. Without taking anyone’s name and pointing towards BJP MP from Motihari Radha Mohan Singh, who was present, Nitish said all the people here are his friends and he would have a relationship with them as long as he was alive. He was speaking at a convocation ceremony attended by President Droupadi Murmu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who is on a yatra in the state, read in Nitish’s statement a clear indication of his U-turn and returning to the NDA. The INDIA bloc — a group of 27 parties of which Nitish is a member, plans to fight the next Lok Sabha elections together to unseat the Modi government. But till date, INDIA has not even held one joint rally. Nitish had hoped to be its PM face, but INDIA apparently is not interested. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp