Cash-for-question scandal: TMC's silence on Mahua Moitra triggers murmurs within party

KOLKATTA: TMC’s silence over the issue of the cash-for-questions scandal accusing its MP Mahua Moitra of raising questions relating to the Adani group in the Lok Sabha in exchange for bribes triggered murmurs within the party raising questions about whether the Bengal’s ruling outfit is unwilling to throw its weight behind the lawmaker or adopt “wait and watch” strategy.

As neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee nor any TMC leader has so far come forward to deny the allegations against Mahua levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, sources in the party said, the leadership is closely watching the developments related to the issue.

“The MP is taking necessary action on the allegation labelled against her. An affidavit has been submitted by the businessman to the concerned authorities. Let the procedure take its own course. We are closely watching the situation,” said a senior TMC leader on Saturday.

On Friday, the TMC broke its conspicuous silence on the issue with a brief “no comment”. “The party does not have anything to say on Mahua. The TMC will not issue any reaction on the matter,” said spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, known for his proximity to Abhishek.

Sources in the TMC said Mamata and Abhishek, who is the second-in-command in the party, were unwilling to take any initiative to bail out politically. “Our party has decided there should be no involvement on this issue for now. If something needs to be said, it will come from the chief minister or Abhishek,” said a TMC leader.

Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to set up a committee to probe the allegations and sought her suspension from the House till the panel submits its report.

The affidavit submitted by the businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, admitting that Mahua provided him with her Parliament login ID and password to post the questions directly on her behalf, was forwarded to the ethics committee of Parliament

Though her party preferred to keep mum, the TMC MP was vocal on her X-handle platform in the past 24 hours. Referring to the allegation of sharing login ID and password, Mahua requested the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to release details of all MPs.

“Request NIC to please release ALL details of MPs publicly to show they were physically present in place from where IDs were accessed by their Pas & researchers/interns/staff. Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak, make this public NOW,” she wrote on X on Saturday.

In March this year, Mahua had sought the termination of Dubey’s Lok Sabha membership alleging that his MBA and PhD degrees were “fake”. Mahua also criticised the chairman of the ethics committee got openly spoke to media and asked him to do enquiry into how Hiranandani’s affidavit was leaked.

