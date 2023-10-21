ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: Nerves gave way to smiles at the spaceport here as delays and an anomaly-triggered 'hold' forced ISRO scientists to revise the launch schedule of a test vehicle carrying payloads related to the country's ambitious human space flight mission, Gaganyaan which soared into skies after initial hiccups.

Students gather for the launch of ISRO's TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan, at Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota | PTI

Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after the engine of TV-D1 failed to ignite initially, ISRO scientists put the mission on course 75 minutes later when they launched the rocket with precision and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation that was welcomed with loud cheers at the Mission Control Center here.

TV D1 Mission was fully achieved, ISRO announced.

Mission Gaganyaan



TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished.



Crew Escape System performed as intended.



Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note. @DRDO_India@indiannavy#Gaganyaan — ISRO (@isro) October 21, 2023

The payloads later splashed into the sea as planned, a development that witnessed jubilation. The Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to Earth.

Initially slated for 8 a.m., on Saturday, the launch suffered delays twice, totaling 45 minutes, before an anomaly forced a rescheduling for 10 a.m.

