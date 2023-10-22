Home Nation

Israel-Hamas War: India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials were sent to Palestine people | Twitter @MEAIndia)

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine.

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The plane is transporting the aid to El-Arish airport in Egypt.

"India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on 'X'.

"The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items," he said.

India sent the aid three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas over the deaths of civilians at a hospital in Gaza and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

