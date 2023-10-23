Meeting of Jharkhand Congress leaders with two former CMs sparks speculation

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The meeting of two senior Congress leaders with two former Chief Ministers of two different states has sparked speculations in Jharkhand politics.

Firstly, Health Minister Banna Gupta met former Jharkhand Chief Minister and newly appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur. Secondly, former minister and senior Congress Bandhu Tirkey leader met former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in Patna on Saturday.

Even though, these meetings are being said to be courtesy calls, they indicate a change in future political equations in Jharkhand.

According to political experts, the meeting of Banna Gupta with Raghubar at the time when he was given a final message to leave active politics has a deeper meaning.

Notably, Das had been a surprise choice as CM by the BJP after leading the NDA to a victory in Jharkhand and the exit of Das, being the biggest face of the ‘Vaishya’ community, will create a vacuum of a ‘Viashya’ leader in Jharkhand.

According to political experts, Banna Gupta may replace Raghubar Das as a ‘Vaishya’ leader in Jharkhand by joining BJP.

Moreover, Banna had been inclined towards the BJP since the 2019 Assembly polls in Jharkhand, but somehow he could not manage his ticket and contested from Congress.

Interestingly, Banna is said to have been given a ticket from a UP-based party in the 2019 polls, but in last the hours he changed his mind and contested from Jamshedpur West on a Congress ticket.

Notably, after Raghunar Das, Banna is said to be the strongest contender who can lead the ‘Vaishya’ community.

