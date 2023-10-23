Patna Diary: Prashant Kishor rules out contesting Lok Sabha polls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PK rules out contesting Lok Sabha polls

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently on Jan Suraj Padyatra, has made it clear that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Since Jan Suraj is not a political party, it cannot contest the election, Kishor explained. “If someone from Jan Suraj family contests elections, whatever strength and understanding that I and Jan Suraj have, will be deployed behind that candidate,” he added. “I had already said during the Pad Yatra that Jan Suraj is not a party nor is Prashant Kishore its leader. For the development of Bihar, a blue print needs to be made in every Panchayat, he added.

BJP leaders organise fruit party on Navaratri

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, politicians are coming up with innovative ideas to improve their electoral chances. BJP leaders are known for their ‘ingenuity’ and so even during ‘Navratri’, they don’t want to miss any chance. Therefore, they are organising ‘Phalahar Parties’ for party leaders and also common people. RJD and JD (U) leaders organise Iftar parties in the month of Ramzan. BJP leaders say that if Iftar party can be organised in the month of Ramzan, followers of Sanatan religion fast on the occasion of Navratri and so what is the harm in throwing a fruit party.

Drive launched to change perception about police

Bihar police have launched several drive against criminals like ‘Operation Prahar’, ‘Operation Muskan’ and ‘Operation Muskan Part-II’ to change people’s perception about police. Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that ‘Operation Prahar’ has yielded good results as 8,541 anti-socials were arrested on an average per month from January to September this year in the state. He said ‘Vajra’ teams have been constituted to arrest notorious criminals and history sheeters. In last nine months alone, 76,874 criminals were arrested under ‘Operation Prahar’ across the state. “The number of arrests in 2023 is higher compared to last year,” he added.

