Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies post dog attack near Ahmedabad residence

By Online Desk

Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai passed away on Monday, the company announced on social media. "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in an Instagram post.

On October 15, when Desai was trying to fend off street dogs during his morning walk near his residence in Ahmedabad, he slipped and fell, sustaining severe injuries.

Media reports said he was taken to Shelby Hospital first and then was moved to Zydus Hospital for surgery where he is believed to have died on Sunday.

Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, which is reportedly India's third-largest packaged tea brand. The company was founded by Narandas Desai (he used to own tea gardens in South Africa) in 1892.

He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

Desai, an MBA-holder from Long Island University, USA, was heading the sales, marketing and export departments for the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. The company's website described Desai as "an expert tea taster and evaluator".

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted his condolences. "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."

Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall.

— Shaktisinh Gohil MP (@shaktisinhgohil) October 22, 2023

