Were extremists across the border involved in Manipur violence, asks Mohan Bhagwat

By PTI

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asked if extremists across the border were involved in Manipur violence.

"For many years, Meitei and Kuki communities have been living together. How did the violence erupt all of a sudden? The conflict benefits external forces. Are external factors involved," Bhagwat said, while addressing the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was there for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace.

Some anti-social people call themselves cultural Marxists or woke but they have forgotten Marx, he said.

Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 general elections.

He asked people to vote keeping in mind unity, integrity, identity and development of the country.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asked if extremists across the border were involved in Manipur violence. "For many years, Meitei and Kuki communities have been living together. How did the violence erupt all of a sudden? The conflict benefits external forces. Are external factors involved," Bhagwat said, while addressing the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was there for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen," Bhagwat said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace. Some anti-social people call themselves cultural Marxists or woke but they have forgotten Marx, he said. Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 general elections. He asked people to vote keeping in mind unity, integrity, identity and development of the country. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp