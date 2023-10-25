Home Nation

Hamas government says at least 80 killed in Israel night strikes on Gaza

Palestinians pray by the bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Wednesday, Oct 25, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Gaza's Hamas government said Wednesday that Israel's latest night-time air strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory killed at least 80 people.

A government media office statement said "more than 80 people were martyred and hundreds wounded" in the overnight raids.

The Hamas health ministry said Tuesday that 5,791 people had been killed in air and artillery strikes since Hamas staged cross-border raids on October 7 that Israel says left 1,400 dead. Most of the dead on both sides have been civilians.

The Israeli military said its night raids had "struck Hamas's emergency operational apparatus, including war rooms, infrastructure and military headquarters".

It says hundreds of raids each day have targeted "terror tunnel shafts, military headquarters, weapons warehouses, mortars and anti-tank missile launchers".

Tens of thousands of Israeli troops have deployed to the Gaza border for a widely predicted ground invasion.

