J&K to provide land at cheaper rates to Pandit employees in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After allotting the 5 marlas land to landless people in Jammu and Kashmir under PMAY-G scheme, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration has decided to provide land at cheaper rates to Kashmiri Pandit employees in Srinagar in a move to facilitate their return and rehabilitation to the Valley.

Sinha announced that the government would make necessary arrangements to provide land at low or subsidised rate to government employees in Srinagar to build their own houses.

This he said while addressing a gathering of migrant Kashmiri Pandits at the under-construction temple of Bhaderkali at Devi Angan Thalwal, Jammu on Ram Navmi. “We are trying to make such a situation so that you can permanently live in Kashmir,” Lt Governor told the Pandits.

He said a nodal officer has been appointed in LG Secretariat to address all the issues and concerns of Kashmiri Pandit community. “The members of the community can also take up issues with the Divisional Commissioner, ADGP, IGP and concerned Deputy Commissioner and their matter will be taken up on priority”.

The Lt Governor directed Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation KK Sidha for regular allotment of completed transit accommodations to Pandit employees in the valley. The government is setting up transit accommodations at many places in central, south and north Kashmir to accommodate the migrant Pandit employees.

After the outbreak of militancy in J&K in 1990, the Kashmiri Pandits migrated enmasse from the Valley and settled in Jammu, New Delhi and other parts of the country. In order to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, the central government under the PM’s job package created 6,000 jobs for the Pandits in the Valley.

Return to the Valley

