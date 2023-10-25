Man crushed to death as brother drives tractor over him eight times in Rajasthan

By Online Desk

A man was brutally crushed to death by his brother in Rajasthan's Bharatpur over a plot of land, NDTV reported.

The disturbing video of the incident was shared widely on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen driving the tractor back and forth eight times until his sibling died.

The deceased person was identified as Nirpat, whereas the accused was identified as Damaodar. Their families were involved in a long-drawn dispute over a piece of land in Bharatpur.

“We got information about a clash between two groups belonging to the Gurjar community in village Adda. When police reached the spot, it was found that during this fight a man came under a moving tractor and died. The tractor driver is being identified. Other injured in this incident have been admitted to the hospital. Three days ago, there was a clash between these two groups,” ASP Bayana, Bharatpur district, told ANI.

Police said when the clash broke out, one of Atar Singh’s sons, Nirpat, fell to the ground and his brother ran over him eight times with the tractor until he died.

Even though other family members intervened in the fight, Damodar allegedly refused to stop and brutally killed his brother on the spot. A few other family members were also injured in the incident.

The police said they had registered a case and detained four persons, including the accused for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the incident took a political turn after the BJP slammed the ruling Congress over the gruesome murder.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "A video is viral from Bayana of Rajasthan's Bharatpur where a person named Nirpat was murdered by running a tractor over him... It is not just about the murder of one person...this is about the whole of Rajasthan, it is about… https://t.co/lhxMOia4br pic.twitter.com/pJl84Vt46a — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "A video is viral from Bayana of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where a person named Nirpat was murdered by running a tractor over him. It is not just about the murder of one person. This is about the whole of Rajasthan, it is about all Congress-ruled states."

"Priyanka Vadra is reaching Rajasthan today. I demand her to visit that village before addressing the rally. She should go there and suspend the police officials, DM, SP and show that she has the courage to take a stand and she is not just for speeches and sloganeering. She has to project that she has a spine. This is a call to Priyanka Vadra. I challenge her to go there first,” Sambit Patra said.

Watch video

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A man was brutally crushed to death by his brother in Rajasthan's Bharatpur over a plot of land, NDTV reported. The disturbing video of the incident was shared widely on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen driving the tractor back and forth eight times until his sibling died. The deceased person was identified as Nirpat, whereas the accused was identified as Damaodar. Their families were involved in a long-drawn dispute over a piece of land in Bharatpur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We got information about a clash between two groups belonging to the Gurjar community in village Adda. When police reached the spot, it was found that during this fight a man came under a moving tractor and died. The tractor driver is being identified. Other injured in this incident have been admitted to the hospital. Three days ago, there was a clash between these two groups,” ASP Bayana, Bharatpur district, told ANI. Police said when the clash broke out, one of Atar Singh’s sons, Nirpat, fell to the ground and his brother ran over him eight times with the tractor until he died. Even though other family members intervened in the fight, Damodar allegedly refused to stop and brutally killed his brother on the spot. A few other family members were also injured in the incident. The police said they had registered a case and detained four persons, including the accused for further investigations. Meanwhile, the incident took a political turn after the BJP slammed the ruling Congress over the gruesome murder. #WATCH | Delhi: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "A video is viral from Bayana of Rajasthan's Bharatpur where a person named Nirpat was murdered by running a tractor over him... It is not just about the murder of one person...this is about the whole of Rajasthan, it is about… https://t.co/lhxMOia4br pic.twitter.com/pJl84Vt46a — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023 BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "A video is viral from Bayana of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where a person named Nirpat was murdered by running a tractor over him. It is not just about the murder of one person. This is about the whole of Rajasthan, it is about all Congress-ruled states." "Priyanka Vadra is reaching Rajasthan today. I demand her to visit that village before addressing the rally. She should go there and suspend the police officials, DM, SP and show that she has the courage to take a stand and she is not just for speeches and sloganeering. She has to project that she has a spine. This is a call to Priyanka Vadra. I challenge her to go there first,” Sambit Patra said. Watch video Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp