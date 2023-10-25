No proposal to revisit policy despite Agniveer’s death in Siachen Glacier

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death of two Agniveers has reignited the debate on the welfare measures for soldiers serving the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme. Sources, however, said that the policy won’t be revisited. “The policy regarding the induction and the associated benefits concerning the youth serving under the scheme was fixed by the government in June last year and there is no ongoing discussion to bring any changes in them,” sources said.

Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 22. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said Laxman’s family will receive no gratuity, pension or other benefits, adding the Agniveer scheme is an insult to jawans.

On October 11, the Army had faced criticism after Agniveer Amritpal Singh, 19, who died in Jammu, was not accorded a military funeral. The Army later clarified that it was because he died of a self-inflicting wound. Officials said no guard of honour is provided when the death is by suicide.

Regarding Agniveer Laxman, sources in the defence establishment said he will get all the emoluments as per the terms of engagement of Agniveers in the case of demise as a battle casualty. “Accordingly, the next of kin of a deceased battle casualty Agniveer will receive Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance and ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh,” sources said

Besides, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer, with equal matching contribution by the government plus interest, will be paid to the family. The next of kin will receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years. There would be a contribution from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund as well, sources added.

Agniveer scheme

Under the Agniveer scheme, youth in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years are inducted for a period of four years. It also helps make the armed forces youthful

