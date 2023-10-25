Online gaming companies get Rs 1 lakh crore GST show cause notices so far

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST authorities have issued show cause notices worth Rs 1 lakh crore to online gaming companies for tax evasion so far, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The official, however, said that there is no data yet of foreign gaming companies registering in India since October 1.

The government has amended the GST law, making it mandatory for overseas online gaming companies to register in India from October 1.

The GST Council had in August clarified that 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be levied on full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.

"Online gaming companies served notices worth about Rs 1 lakh crore by GST authorities so far," the official said.

A host of online gaming, like Dream11, and casino operator, like Delta Corp, have received GST show cause notices last month for alleged short payment of taxes.

Separately, a show cause notice was sent to GamesKraft in September last year for alleged GST evasion of Rs 21,000 crore.

While the Karnataka High Court has ruled in favour of the company, the central government in July filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

