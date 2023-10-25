Ranchi Diary: New app for digital education to government school

Mukesh Ranjan By

New app for digital education to govt school The Jharkhand Government has launched 'J-Guruji App' (Guruji of Jharkhand) developed by the School Education and Literacy Department. The app has been designed in such a way that students will be provided everything — from books to test series and answers to questions — in one click. With this app, children studying in government schools in Jharkhand will be able to get online education. It is said to be a versatile platform that blends web and mobile applications to strengthen learning ecosystem. To avail this facility, students will be given 'student ID' to login. They can attend online classes whenever they want. Ranchi to host Hockey Olympic qualifiers Jharkhand's capital Ranchi will host the Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers between January 13 and 19, 2024, the second international event in the city in two months. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) shifted the venue of the qualifiers from Changzhou (China) and awarded it to India after the Chinese women's hockey team won the Asian Games and earned a direct entry to Olympics. Besides India, women's hockey teams from seven more nations will participate in the Olympic qualifiers, to be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Stadium in Ranchi. Allowance to wife must not become a burden: HC The Jharkhand High Court observed that, "It is the moral obligation of the husband to provide maintenance to his wife, ensuring she maintains a lifestyle similar to that of her matrimonial home, but this does not justify burdening the man to the extent that marriage becomes a punishment to him. The court made the observation while hearing a petition in a matrimonial dispute filed by a Dhanbad resident, who prayed for revision of the maintenance amount awarded to his wife. The court of Justice Subhash Chand further observed that it is moral duty of the husband to pay maintenance to his wife but it does not mean she can burden him.