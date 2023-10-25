Home Nation

Schemes of BJP-led Centre hollow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in poll-bound Rajasthan

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Published: 25th October 2023 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the gathering during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming state Assembly election, in Jhunjhunu district, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday, saying its schemes are "hollow", whereas those framed by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan are being implemented on the ground.

The Congress general secretary said a bill for women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been passed in Parliament, but it will take 10 years to implement it.

She also pointed out that 10 years have gone by since the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) was announced.

"Their (Centre's) schemes are hollow, whereas the schemes of the Congress government (in Rajasthan) are being implemented on the ground," Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Jhunjhunu district of poll-bound Rajasthan.

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has understood that talking about religions and castes during polls will get votes for it.

"The Centre tries to suppress people.It only wants to be in power and secure its future," Gandhi said.

She also alleged that the BJP-led Centre is running for a select few industrialists and there is no hearing of public issues in this government.

