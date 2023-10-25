Home Nation

Two dead, one injured in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

At the same time, a pickup vehicle hit the motorcycle injuring both Subhash and Naresh. They were taken to the district hospital where Subhash succumbed to injuries, the police officer said.

Published: 25th October 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: Two persons died and another was injured in an accident on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar highway under the Deoband police station area, police said on Wednesday.

Subhash (45) and his kin Naresh Kumar were going to Karanjali village on Tuesday night when their motorcycle hit Anuj Kumar (26), who had just got down from a bus at Sakhnanahar, killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI.

At the same time, a pickup vehicle hit the motorcycle injuring both Subhash and Naresh. They were taken to the district hospital where Subhash succumbed to injuries, the police officer said.

According to the police, Anuj used to work as a labourer in Deoband and was returning home when the accident occurred. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident bike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp