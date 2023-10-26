EAM Jaishankar calls on SCO nations to strictly adhere to international law, respecting sovereignty

By PTI

BISHKEK: India on Thursday said that the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation, in an apparent dig at China.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks here in his address to the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO, which was attended by representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

"SCO should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation," he said.

In this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role, he said, adding that India is keen to partner with member states for sustainable, mutually beneficial and financially viable solutions as it strives to improve trade within the region.

"We need robust connectivity and infrastructure. India has accorded utmost priority to these domains in its own developmental journey. At the same time, connectivity initiatives should always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he added.

Beijing is investing billions of dollars in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. India has protested to China over the economic corridor - the flagship project of the BRI - as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jaishankar said India shares deep civilisational ties with the people of the SCO region.

Currently, the SCO countries include India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"The continuous movement of goods, ideas and people traversing the region has left indelible imprints on our customs, traditions, language and cuisine. These historical relationships should now create a template for greater economic cooperation," he said.

"To improve trade within the region, we need robust connectivity and infrastructure. Such initiatives should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he said.

"The Global South should not be saddled with unviable debt arising from opaque initiatives," Jaishankar said, in another jibe at China, which is accused of launching unviable infrastructure projects in countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, saddling those countries with debts.

At the same time, Jaishankar said that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become enablers in bringing economic prosperity to the region.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit in September.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is a 7,200-km long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

The Global South refers to countries often characterised as developing, less developed, or underdeveloped, primarily located in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Beijing was the lender of choice for many nations over the past decade. Many borrowed heavily from China. There have been global concerns over debt traps and regional hegemony by China using its ambitious BRI infrastructure projects.

China is doling out huge sums of money for infrastructure projects in countries from Asia to Africa and Europe. The US' previous Donald Trump administration had been extremely critical of the BRI and was of the view that China's "predatory financing" is leaving smaller countries under huge debt endangering their sovereignty.

During its SCO presidency, Jaishankar said, India focused on five new verticals of cooperation- Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Science and Technology, Youth Empowerment and Shared Buddhist Heritage. The response received highlighted the relevance of the chosen themes.

"We adopted a Statement on Cooperation in Digital Transformation and we have also institutionalized a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation. India is also hosting SCO Startup Forum on a regular basis," he said.

He said that the world is facing challenges of a looming economic recession, broken supply chains, food and energy insecurity and this calls for closer cooperation within the SCO in this context.

Noting that climate change is one of the serious challenges facing humanity, he said India has pioneered along with partners Global Initiatives contributing to climate action.

"This includes the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient infrastructure, the infrastructure for resilient island states and the leadership group on industry transition," he added.

"India has also launched mission life to bring individual behavioural change to the forefront of global climate action. With a narrative defined by mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources, we have only earth with one shared future therefore we hope that the fight against climate change will unite the world as one family," he added.

He said India was committed to tackling the challenge of energy security.

"We ranked fourth in wind, energy and solar energy. Our government has taken various measures to increase the use of alternate fuel through the National Hydrogen Mission. We are moving towards an environmentally friendly energy source. It will help India and all our partners to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions," he said.

Underlining that food security continues to be a challenge in many parts of the world, he said India believes in harnessing the power of millets as one possible means to ensure global food security.

"SCO should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation," he said. In this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role, he said, adding that India is keen to partner with member states for sustainable, mutually beneficial and financially viable solutions as it strives to improve trade within the region. "We need robust connectivity and infrastructure. India has accorded utmost priority to these domains in its own developmental journey. At the same time, connectivity initiatives should always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he added. Beijing is investing billions of dollars in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. 