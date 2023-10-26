Home Nation

ED raids Rajasthan PCC chief in money laundering case related to exam paper leak matter

The premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, in Sikar and Jaipur apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others are being searched.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

ED raids at Rajasthan Cong Chief's residence in connection with paper leak case. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state, official sources said.

The premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, in Sikar and Jaipur apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others are being searched, they said.

Elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

Dotasra is the party candidate from the Lacchmangarh seat of Sikar against BJP's Subhash Maharia.

He is also the sitting MLA from this seat.

Former RPSC member Babulal Katara and another person identified as Anil Kumar Meena were arrested by the ED in this case.

It had first raided multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of this investigation in June.

TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Enforcement Directorate Raids money laundering

