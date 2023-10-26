Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate summons Rajasthan CM Gehlot's son in FEMA case

Vaibhav Gehlot has been asked to depose before the federal agency's office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi on Friday, they said.

Published: 26th October 2023

Vaibhav Gehlot. (Photo | Twitter, Vaibhav Gehlot)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

The summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

The agency had searched the group and its promoters for three days in August at locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi.

Rattan Kant Sharma's alleged links with Vaibhav Gehlot are allegedly under the scanner of the ED and it is expected to question and record his statement under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1. 2 crore was seized by the ED after these searches.

