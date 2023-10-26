Home Nation

Modi to attend Ram temple consecration

The consecration ceremony, would take place at 12:30 pm on January 22. About 4,000 saints and seers from across the country and around 2,500 dignitaries would be present.

Published: 26th October 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.  “Jai Siyaram! Today is a day full of emotions. Recently, the officials of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence.

They have invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” Modi said in a tweet.

