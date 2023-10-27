Bengal minister’s residence raided, Didi says she will file FIR against BJP & ED 

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Making a political statement for the first time since she had inaugurated Durga Puja virtually two weeks ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a vitriolic attack on the BJP when the ED carried out raids at the residence of forest minister and former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick and seven other places in connection with an alleged foodgrain scam.

“BJP is in engaged in a devious strategy under the guise of ED raids on opposition leaders nationwide ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It will not help them win. Jyotipriya Mallick is in poor health. He is suffering from high blood sugar. We will file an FIR against the BJP and the ED if any harm befalls him during searches at his residence,” said Mamata in a press conference at her Kalighat residence.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, did not comment on the alleged involvement of party MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-question charges, which has become the centre of attention in national politics after she has been asked to appear before the ethics committee on October 31.

The ED’s raid at Mallick’s residence in Nagerbazar, North 24 Parganas, was followed by the recent arrest of Bakibur Rahaman, a prime accused in the foodgrain scam. “We decided to search Mallick’s house and other places on the basis of leads that emerged during the course of Rahaman’s interrogation. We found that foodgrains meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) supplies were illegally sold to private shops.

We also found the involvement of Rahaman, who started his career with a rice mill in 2004 and had at least 16 companies by 2020,” said an official of the ED, which is probing the laundering of the proceeds of the alleged scam.

Referring to the raid and Mallick’s house, Mamata lashed out at the BJP saying, “What atrocities and lawlessness are occurring? BJP is playing a dirty game. I want to know whether there has been even one such raid at the residence of any BJP leader. Neither they nor we will remain in power forever. New generation will come up to take over. But they are leaving blunders for the next generation.” She also lambasted the saffron camp for “attempting to change the country’s history” by taking a series of ill-conceived decisions, including demonetisation and introduction of GST.

