BJP MP among 17 people booked for inciting mob in Bihar's Saran dist, internet services suspended

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP MP from Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal along with 16 others have been named as accused for allegedly inciting a mob that attacked police to get vehicles fitted with DJ and public address system released from police custody in Saran district.

The incident took place during the idol immersion of Goddess Durga in Nai Bazar under Bhagwan Bazar police station in Saran district on Friday morning. Two groups of people belonging to different communities clashed with each other over the playing of the DJ in full volume during the idol immersion procession. Over six people were injured in brick-batting.

The clash prompted the local police to seize the vehicles from the spot. Police claimed that BJP MP Sigriwal later reached Bhagwan Bazar police station and incited a mob to get the vehicles released from police custody. Singhwal's car was spotted outside the police station when the incident took place.

Saran Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla later visited the spot and deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control. The state home department also used emergency provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act to enforce the suspension of internet services in the district headquarters town till Sunday.

“We have taken precautionary measures to prevent escalation of trouble in the Chhapra, district headquarters of Saran. The decision about restoration of internet services will be taken after review of the situation on Sunday (at 6 PM),” said a DIG rank officer, who is camping in the town to take stock of the situation.

The officer who didn't wish to be named said that 10 persons had been detained for interrogation on the basis of a preliminary investigation into the incident. A policeman also suffered injuries in stone pelting, he said, adding that senior officers were monitoring the situation in the town.

Later talking to media persons Sigriwal said that he was not afraid of his name being dragged in the communal clashes in Chhapra. “Saran district administration is working under pressure of some officials of the state government. But that will not affect me anymore,” he said.

Earlier communal clashes had broken out in Begusarai district. Union minister Giriraj Singh took a potshot on a communal flare-up in Begusarai, his constituency and alleged that people belonging to a particular section were being harassed by the district authorities.

The state government had earlier claimed that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Dussehra and troublemakers would be dealt sternly. However, clashes broke out in Saran and Begusarai districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: BJP MP from Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal along with 16 others have been named as accused for allegedly inciting a mob that attacked police to get vehicles fitted with DJ and public address system released from police custody in Saran district. The incident took place during the idol immersion of Goddess Durga in Nai Bazar under Bhagwan Bazar police station in Saran district on Friday morning. Two groups of people belonging to different communities clashed with each other over the playing of the DJ in full volume during the idol immersion procession. Over six people were injured in brick-batting. The clash prompted the local police to seize the vehicles from the spot. Police claimed that BJP MP Sigriwal later reached Bhagwan Bazar police station and incited a mob to get the vehicles released from police custody. Singhwal's car was spotted outside the police station when the incident took place.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saran Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla later visited the spot and deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control. The state home department also used emergency provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act to enforce the suspension of internet services in the district headquarters town till Sunday. “We have taken precautionary measures to prevent escalation of trouble in the Chhapra, district headquarters of Saran. The decision about restoration of internet services will be taken after review of the situation on Sunday (at 6 PM),” said a DIG rank officer, who is camping in the town to take stock of the situation. The officer who didn't wish to be named said that 10 persons had been detained for interrogation on the basis of a preliminary investigation into the incident. A policeman also suffered injuries in stone pelting, he said, adding that senior officers were monitoring the situation in the town. Later talking to media persons Sigriwal said that he was not afraid of his name being dragged in the communal clashes in Chhapra. “Saran district administration is working under pressure of some officials of the state government. But that will not affect me anymore,” he said. Earlier communal clashes had broken out in Begusarai district. Union minister Giriraj Singh took a potshot on a communal flare-up in Begusarai, his constituency and alleged that people belonging to a particular section were being harassed by the district authorities. The state government had earlier claimed that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Dussehra and troublemakers would be dealt sternly. However, clashes broke out in Saran and Begusarai districts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp