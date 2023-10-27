'Shubh muhurat' for Ayodhya temple consecration to begin at 12:45 pm on January 22

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the 10-day celebrations marking the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya will commence on January 16 next year, the ‘shubh muhurat’ (auspicious time) for the consecration ceremony is between 12.45 pm and 1 pm on January 22.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 4,000 saints and priests from 140 different sects from across the country will take part in the consecration ceremony.

Additionally, 2,500 dignitaries from different regions have been invited along with families of martyred Army soldiers and karsevaks as well, said Rai. As per the temple trust general secretary, a Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. After consultation with astrologers and Vedic priests, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple during the ‘shubh muhurat’ on January 22, Rai said.

"PM Narendra Modi will preside over the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony under the guidance of vedic priests. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the event," Rai said.

“Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ceremony as part of protocol (to attend Prime Minister),” Rai said, adding that the invited guests would be able to have darshan of the deity only after the Prime Minister’s departure.

In view of the limited seating capacity on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, guests would have to sit for more than three hours at the decided places, said Champat Rai. He, on behalf of the temple trust, appealed to the elderly and unwell guests to come for the darshan after the ceremony was over.

Guests invited to the consecration ceremony will have to compulsorily bring Aadhaar cards, he said.

ALSO READ | 'PM Modi should lay foundation for Masjid when he comes for Ayodhya temple consecration'

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: While the 10-day celebrations marking the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya will commence on January 16 next year, the ‘shubh muhurat’ (auspicious time) for the consecration ceremony is between 12.45 pm and 1 pm on January 22. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 4,000 saints and priests from 140 different sects from across the country will take part in the consecration ceremony. Additionally, 2,500 dignitaries from different regions have been invited along with families of martyred Army soldiers and karsevaks as well, said Rai. As per the temple trust general secretary, a Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. After consultation with astrologers and Vedic priests, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple during the ‘shubh muhurat’ on January 22, Rai said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "PM Narendra Modi will preside over the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony under the guidance of vedic priests. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the event," Rai said. “Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ceremony as part of protocol (to attend Prime Minister),” Rai said, adding that the invited guests would be able to have darshan of the deity only after the Prime Minister’s departure. In view of the limited seating capacity on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, guests would have to sit for more than three hours at the decided places, said Champat Rai. He, on behalf of the temple trust, appealed to the elderly and unwell guests to come for the darshan after the ceremony was over. Guests invited to the consecration ceremony will have to compulsorily bring Aadhaar cards, he said. ALSO READ | 'PM Modi should lay foundation for Masjid when he comes for Ayodhya temple consecration' Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp