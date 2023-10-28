Delhi Dialogues | 'World leaders should intervene to stop this genocide in Gaza'

Express News Service By

While a UN resolution overwhelmingly calls for a humanitarian truce, Israel has only intensified attacks in Gaza and unleashed aerial bombardments as well as begun a ground offensive. The Arab nations appear to be coming together in the face of the serious humanitarian catastrophe.

At the 8th edition of Delhi Dialogues, Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al-Haija talks about how world powers have sided with Tel Aviv amid increasing Israeli belligerence and wonders if there would ever be a ceasefire.

Excerpts:

Santwana Bhattacharya: It is not an Israel-Hamas war anymore. Nor is its impact restricted to the Gulf region alone. The entire world is caught up in it.

Israel has the support of democratic countries like the US and several European nations. The West defends Israelis as if they have blue blood and Palestinians have no dignity. There are close to 2.2 million people living in a 65 sq km area in Gaza. Most of them have large families with children. They don’t have water, electricity, fuel and oxygen.

We are also facing challenges from the new government in Israel. Nearly 260 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank before October 7. The West Bank is divided into three areas – ‘A’ (cities), ‘B’ (towns) and ‘C’ (areas in between). Israel has confiscated land in the West Bank and is controlling 61% of it.

Families living there aren’t even allowed to build rooms. We will not forget what is going on in Al-Aqsa mosque. It is very sensitive for us. Israel is pushing for religious war. Hamas has reacted to this.

Santwana Bhattacharya: The Hamas attack has been reported as brutal across the globe. This has been a sticking point in moving international opinion.

We wanted to honour the Oslo Accord of 1993. We agreed to build our land in East Jerusalem, which is 22% of the total area. Former Israel Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin wanted peace with Palestine. But the Oslo Accord or the two-state solution wasn’t accepted after the assassination of Rabin. Nearly 61% of our homeland is in the West Bank. Palestine doesn’t have any problem. It is the US and others who don’t want a peaceful solution. The intention is to kill as many Palestinians as possible or take away their land.

Yeshi Seli: Why did the Hamas attack on October 7? Did it come as a surprise?

The attack was a surprise to everyone. However, Israel had prior information about the attack. Israel can track all mobile phone calls in Gaza, then how did they not see this coming?

The Hamas attack is a reaction to what Palestinians go through daily. The West does not want us to live in peace. It has encouraged right-wing Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out a full-scale offensive against Palestinians. I wonder when there will be a ceasefire. Will it happen after all Palestinians are dead?

Yeshi Seli: What’s the update on the hostages? Do you think if they are released, it may help restore peace?

Hamas has announced that it wants to release 50 civilians, but Israel isn’t too keen. Two Israeli women, who had been released recently, were not even received by the authorities. They had to go to Egypt after being released.

We have not heard any Israeli officer condemn the attacks on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. What is shocking is that victims of the Holocaust are making this a holocaust for Palestine.

Santwana Bhattacharya: There is a humanitarian crisis, besides the massive toll, in Gaza. India, too, has sent aid. How much has been received?

The supply in Gaza on any normal day is around 100 trucks. However, only 78 trucks were allowed to enter Gaza till October 26. Medicines are not allowed to be sent to north Gaza. Our hospitals will soon collapse due to the shortage of fuel and other infrastructure. Only half of the 3,500 injured could be treated at Gaza hospitals till October 26.

Yeshi Seli: Tell us about India’s role. Will it help ease the crisis?

West Asia is very important for India. India has good relations with both Palestine and Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respected by both. I have personally reached out to PM Modi seeking his help in the ceasefire. Palestinians are not responsible for what is happening in Gaza. All world leaders should intervene and stop this genocide.

Yeshi Seli: Who are the biggest supporters of Palestine? Who are backing you?

Jordan and Egypt are our supporters. Israel and Egypt have signed a peace treaty. Turkey, too, is supporting us. Some countries in Europe, including Spain, are supporting us. But the challenge is from the bigger democracies who support Israel including the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy.



Yeshi Seli: Western nations too have extended aid to Palestine…

The question is when and where will we receive the aid? After we die? If they want to support a massacre, we do not want the aid. We are looking for self-determination. We can live in peace with Israel as our neighbour but not as slaves in our homeland.

Santwana Bhattacharya: Is there any attempt from Palestine to persuade Hamas to release hostages so that civilians can be saved?

Discussions have taken place along with Qatar and Egypt. However, we should not forget that there are over 6,000 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. They are referred to as being under administrative detention. Palestinians can be picked up and put behind bars. Children as young as 12 years old are picked up. We fear many of the detainees have been killed, or given life sentences.

Yeshi Seli: Are you suggesting a swap of hostages and detainees?

Most detainees are civilians, including women and children. Israelis have dual citizenship and most are in the Army, so can’t be considered civilians. I would support releasing all detainees and releasing all hostages.

Yeshi Seli: Are the hostages safe?

We don’t know. There were reports that 50 had been killed, but I am not sure. I would want Hamas to do everything to keep them safe. But we don’t know where they are.

Santwana Bhattacharya: Do you think this can escalate into a bigger war?

We are looking for peace. We hope that a ceasefire is implemented as soon as possible. Stop killing, stop the war and start a new peace process to find a peaceful situation for Palestine.

Yeshi Seli: Will Palestine and Israel be able to arrive at a peace solution or are you seeking intervention from other countries?

We are fine in dealing with Israel. But Israel hasn’t met the Palestinian Prime Minister for the last nine years. We must reaffirm that we want peace but with our right to self-determination. We have a right to establish our state. We can’t be slaves.

Santwana Bhattacharya: Is the two-nation resolution the best way to resolve the crisis?

Many countries support the two-nation theory, but we can live with Israel as one state, too. There should be permission to have free and fair elections. East Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. In the end, we are one people. The land has been occupied. We can also live and co-exist as peaceful neighbours.



