Delhi Police raids house of visa scam accused Enamul Ansari in Bihar's Darbhanga

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Patna: A team of Delhi police's crime branch on Saturday conducted searches in Bihar's Darbhanga district at the residential premises of Enamul Haq Ansari, alias Imam, the alleged mastermind behind fake Visa racket active in Arabian countries.

Enamul is the nephew of an operative of Indian Mujahideen (IM), Danish Ansari, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Laheriasarai in Darbhanga district on January 21, 2013.

Danish was involved in a series of terror related incidents across the country.

Station house officer (SHO) of University police station Madan Prasad said that Delhi police's crime branch carried out a raid at the ancestral house of Enamul Haq Ansari in Shivdhara locality of the town.

No incriminating documents were seized from the location during the operation.

According to SHO, the team later conducted a raid at a cyber cafe located at Shivdhara Chowk from where a laptop and some other electronic gadgets were seized.

“We cooperated with the raiding team,” SHO said.

Police said that the raiding team interrogated the members of the family for hours before leaving for the national capital.

Enamul Haq Ansari, accused of providing fake visa to job aspirants willing to work in Gulf countries, accompanied the raiding team.

Enamul, an engineering graduate, was arrested by Delhi police's crime branch with six others last week in Delhi.

Police had claimed that the members of the gang had duped more than 1000 people in the name of granting visa for Gulf countries.

“Terror links of Enamul are being ascertained as he is a close relative of IM operative Danish Ansari, a convict in terror related case,” said an officer of Bihar Police, who was entrusted to cooperate with the visiting team.

Danish's name had figured in a series of terror related incidents, including the Chinnaswami Stadium blast case in Bangalore of 2010, the Varanasi blast of 2006, the Hyderabad twin blasts of 2008, the Delhi serial blasts of 2008 and the Hyderabad twin blasts of 2013.

