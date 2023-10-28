HAL, Safran Aircraft ink agreement to manufacture commercial engine parts

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: INDIA’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines of France signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to develop industrial cooperation in ‘ring forging’ for commercial engines in aerospace.

Ring forging is a manufacturing process for shaping metal by hammering, pressing or rolling, while the metal is in a molten state. Forged rings are stronger and more durable and are used in a wide range of industries including aerospace and in applications where strength and durability are critical.

“HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) — powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max engine — forgings at its facility in Bengaluru,” said a statement from HAL. For India, HAL is the nodal aviation manufacturing organisation with experience and infrastructure.

“Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programmes, as evidenced by the joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next generation IMRH engine with Safran,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director of HAL.

Military engine production has been the weakest link of the indigenous defence manufacturing capability.

India and the US are in the process of executing jet engine-related transfer of technology for 110 kilonewton engine production. “The agreement will be signed soon and within three years, India will have this engine,” said a senior official of the Ministry of Defence. The number of engines to be co-produced will be around 100.

While the helicopter fleet is getting modernised, the IAF has to make up for the depleting Combat Squadrons, down to around 30 as against a sanctioned strength of 42.

