Hamas says trying to find eight Russian-Israeli hostages to free them: Russian news agencies

Published: 28th October 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians walk by buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel to free them on Moscow's request, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

Russia has good relations with Hamas, which it does not consider to be a terror group, and has begun a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.

"From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship," senior Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzook was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

"We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go."

"We are very attentive to this list and will process it carefully because we consider Russia to be a closest friend," he said.

"About the peaceful citizens that were taken and that are now in Gaza, we treat them as guests."

Israel has said more than 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas during its massive attack on Israel earlier this month.

