Man crushed to death by tractor in Punjab's Gurdaspur as stunt goes wrong

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old man died after he was crushed by a tractor while performing a stunt during a rural sports fair in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said.

Sukhmandeep Singh was performing the stunt at the fair in Sarchur village in Fatehgarh Churian on Saturday when the incident took place, they added.

The stuntman was trying to climb onto a tractor when the vehicle was standing on its two rear tyres and its engine was revving. He fell when one of his feet got dragged in the mud and he was eventually run over by the tractor, the officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries, they added. The entire incident was captured on video by a few spectators. An eyewitness said Singh was crushed under the tractor.

