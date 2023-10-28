Qatar case: Political intervention will help bring back our navy veterans, says kin

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shock of the Qatari verdict on the eight imprisoned naval veterans had numbed everyone and their families were worst impacted.

"We couldn’t come to terms with what we heard as my brother, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who happens to be a decorated naval veteran has done no wrong and is innocent. We plead to our Prime Minister to intervene and bring back our officers,’’ sister of Commander Tiwari, Dr Meetu Bhargava, told The New Indian Express adding that it had been a painful 14 months since they were arrested by Qatari authorities over unsubstantiated charges.

Commander Tiwari, who is 63 years old, is failing in health and has been facing mental health issues.

"There was a rumour that led to these eight naval veterans being rounded up by Qatar’s interior ministry. The only recorded conversation is of these officers speaking with a military attache about general things. This was misconstrued and misinterpreted by the Qatari authorities and these men were rounded up and are languishing in jail,’’ said a source.

The family members of these eight veterans have now come out in the open and are seeking the support of the government and people to help get the officers repatriated. A signature campaign has been initiated by another family member.

"The lack of transparency and due process in this case is deeply concerning as it undermines faith in legal systems globally. This petition aims to bring attention to this grave issue and seeks justice for these individuals who have served their country honourably. We urge people to sign this petition and support our cause for justice, fairness and respect for human rights,’’ said Vikas Nagpal, who has initiated the signature campaign.

It may be recalled that the Qatari court announced the death penalty to these eight on October 26th. The eight naval veterans have continuously maintained that they are innocent and not involved with anything contrary to the interest of Qatar or their laws.

The eight naval veterans are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

