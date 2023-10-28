Students take class in bunker in Jammu's Arnia sector amid cross-border shelling

By PTI

ARINA: In the aftermath of major ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a group of students from a government middle school near the border town of Arnia on Friday attended classes in an underground bunker built in its complex.

According to the school management, the decision to hold temporary classes inside the bunker in Suhagpura, one of the last villages two km from Arnia town, was taken this morning to address the concern of the parents following heavy shelling by Pakistan last night.

The cross-border shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 pm Thursday in the Arnia area of RS Pura sector and lasted for around seven hours, leaving a BSF personnel and a woman injured.

"The school falls within the range of Pakistani shelling and most of the 50-odd students did not turn up given the tense situation. However, those who did were accommodated inside the underground bunker within the school premises," Anju Seth, a teacher from the school, said.

In all, 15 students took classes in the bunker.

Sarpanch Balbir Kaur with villagers clean a bunker after firing by the Pakistan Rangers at the Arnia area of Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

She said the school got numerous phone calls from the panic-stricken parents since morning.

"We told them that it was their call whether they wanted to send their wards to the school, and that the management had decided to hold the classes in the bunker for the safety of the students for the time being."

Sethi said the government has built underground bunkers for the border residents for a purpose and "we are using the facility for the benefit of the children."

Himankshi Devi, a class 8 student, said her family decided to move to a safer place after the heavy shelling by Pakistan.

"We were frightened by the shelling but I motivated them to stay back. I want to attend my school otherwise my studies will get impacted," she said, adding, "My fear was gone when I reached the school and our classes shifted to an underground bunker."

Her classmate Shravan Kumar, who wants to be a soldier, said he will continue to go to school, come what may.

"Ceasefire or no ceasefire, life on the border will continue, so we have to adjust to the situation and ensure that we do not miss our classes," he said.

Nidhi, also a class 8 student, said she wants to join the police force and staying home serves no purpose.

"We used to attend our classes in underground bunkers some five years back when there were frequent ceasefire violations. We have enjoyed peace on the border since and hope there is no more firing so that we can attend our classes normally," she said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ARINA: In the aftermath of major ceasefire violation by Pakistan, a group of students from a government middle school near the border town of Arnia on Friday attended classes in an underground bunker built in its complex. According to the school management, the decision to hold temporary classes inside the bunker in Suhagpura, one of the last villages two km from Arnia town, was taken this morning to address the concern of the parents following heavy shelling by Pakistan last night. The cross-border shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 pm Thursday in the Arnia area of RS Pura sector and lasted for around seven hours, leaving a BSF personnel and a woman injured.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The school falls within the range of Pakistani shelling and most of the 50-odd students did not turn up given the tense situation. However, those who did were accommodated inside the underground bunker within the school premises," Anju Seth, a teacher from the school, said. In all, 15 students took classes in the bunker. Sarpanch Balbir Kaur with villagers clean a bunker after firing by the Pakistan Rangers at the Arnia area of Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo | PTI) She said the school got numerous phone calls from the panic-stricken parents since morning. "We told them that it was their call whether they wanted to send their wards to the school, and that the management had decided to hold the classes in the bunker for the safety of the students for the time being." Sethi said the government has built underground bunkers for the border residents for a purpose and "we are using the facility for the benefit of the children." Himankshi Devi, a class 8 student, said her family decided to move to a safer place after the heavy shelling by Pakistan. "We were frightened by the shelling but I motivated them to stay back. I want to attend my school otherwise my studies will get impacted," she said, adding, "My fear was gone when I reached the school and our classes shifted to an underground bunker." Her classmate Shravan Kumar, who wants to be a soldier, said he will continue to go to school, come what may. "Ceasefire or no ceasefire, life on the border will continue, so we have to adjust to the situation and ensure that we do not miss our classes," he said. Nidhi, also a class 8 student, said she wants to join the police force and staying home serves no purpose. "We used to attend our classes in underground bunkers some five years back when there were frequent ceasefire violations. We have enjoyed peace on the border since and hope there is no more firing so that we can attend our classes normally," she said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp