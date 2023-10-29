Andhra train accident: PM Modi speaks to railway minister, takes stock of situation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

At least eight persons have died and 32 were injured in the accident involving two trains, according to officials.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

"The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

