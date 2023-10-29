Home Nation

Andhra train accident: PM Modi speaks to railway minister, takes stock of situation

At least eight persons have died and 32 were injured in the accident involving two trains, according to officials.

Published: 29th October 2023 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

At least eight persons have died and 32 were injured in the accident involving two trains, according to officials.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

"The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Ashwini Vaishnaw

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp