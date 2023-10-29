In its unconquered frontier Mizoram, BJP’s hopes hinge on regional force

By Express News Service

AIZAWL: A regional party might play a major role in changing BJP’s fortunes in Christian-majority Mizoram – its last unconquered frontier in the Northeast.

With Congress facing depleting popularity and BJP nowhere to be seen in the Mizo heartland, the contest is expected between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) when the state goes to elections on November 7.

MNF and BJP are partners in National Democratic Alliance but in the wake of the ethnic violence in Manipur, their ties strained so much that MNF stalwart and Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he would not share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter visits the state for election campaign.

Zoramthanga is not happy with the BJP over the manner in which it handled the Manipur situation. But Union minister Kiren Rijiju played down the Mizoram CM’s jibe.

“MNF is our partner. Because of local sentiments, the CM and MNF may attack BJP to gain more votes,” Rijiju said.

Given the strains in its relationship with MNF, BJP is pinning hopes on making an entry into the next government by riding piggyback on ZPM. Rijiju dropped enough hints.

“ZPM is against Congress and MNF and they have no relations with us. But if they get a good number of seats, they will need us. After all, they will have to work with us,” Rijiju, BJP’s Mizoram in-charge, told The New Indian Express.

“If you don’t work with BJP, how will you generate revenue? The states in the Northeast are small and they need central support. This time, we will play an important role in (Mizoram) Assembly,” he said confidently.

The ZPM, which is fast growing especially in urban Mizoram, is poised to give MNF a run for its money. In March, it had swept the Lunglei Municipal Council elections by winning all 11 seats.

The party has not ruled out a post-poll alliance with BJP.

“We decided against aligning with BJP pre-election. BJP is considered anti-Christians and ours is a Christian society. However, we will reconsider our decision post-election if we don’t get a majority. So, anything can happen post-poll,” ZPM leader Muanpuia Punte said.

During his recent visit to Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked voters to be wary of BJP, stating that MNF and ZPM would be its “entry points” in Mizoram.

The BJP contested 39 of the state’s 40 seats in the 2018 elections and won just one. This election, it is contesting 23 seats. Rijiju said the party decided on the number of seats after assessing the winnability factor.

“The last time, our party in-charge and others, who were here, could not arrange proper candidates,” he said.

“This time, we received applications from all 40 constituencies. But presence in 40 seats is one thing and fighting and winning election is another thing. We concentrated on the 23 seats after assessing everything,” Rijiju said.

He predicted that the Congress would be wiped out.

“Congress will be over in the Northeast. Mizoram has a few (five) Congress MLAs and the party will lose them too,” he said, citing the Congress’ downfall in Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The BJP is expecting a turnaround by cashing in on the popularity of MNF turncoats – former Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, former minister K Beichhua and former advisor to MNF T Lalengthanga.

The BJP’s focus is on seven seats in the four districts of Lawngtlai, Siaha, Lunglei and Mamit. Minority Lai, Mara, Chakma and Bru communities have sizeable populations in these seats.

In 2018, BJP won the Tuichawng seat which falls under the Buddhist Chakma belt in Lawngtlai district. The party’s overall vote share was 8.09% with 33 candidates forfeiting security deposits.



