Maratha quota activist Jarange slams Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis for 'Brahmin' remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said to a channel that he was a soft target as he was a Brahmin and that he could do nothing to change his caste.

FILE - Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

JALNA: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's reported remark to a news channel about being a soft target as he was a Brahmin and that he could do nothing to change his caste.

Jarange is on hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati here since October 25 seeking quota for the Maratha community.

"If he can't change his caste, we Marathas cannot change ours either. He is committing mistakes and that is why he is being targeted. Fadnavis should refrain from discussing caste issues," Jarange said.

Jarange said the community had forgiven Fadnavis after the latter "apologised" for police action on quota activists here on September 1.

"Fadnavis must convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature and pass a law to give quota to the Marathas. The community will hold him in high regard for such an act," Jarange added.

Jarange criticised Jalna guardian minister and BJP leader Atul Save for his "anti Maratha stance" and hailed Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar for supporting the quota cause.

