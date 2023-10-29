PM Modi, Egyptian President discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by the Egyptian side said.

They also discussed the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, the statement said.

President El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, it said.

A spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is pursuing its endeavours to coordinate regional and international efforts to push toward reaching a ceasefire.

The president warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

He underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, that stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly in this regard, which was adopted on October 27, it said.

President El-Sisi and Prime Minister Modi expressed relief at the outstanding level of the two countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership.

They stressed their determination to continue to lead the two countries' institutions to further strengthen joint cooperation between Egypt and India, the Egyptian statement said.

