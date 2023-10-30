Home Nation

AP train accident: 33 trains cancelled, 6 trains rescheduled so far

Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244) and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240) trains have been cancelled.

Rescuers stand at the site where two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh, Sunday, Oct 29, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AMARAVATI (Andhra Pradesh): As many as 33 trains have been cancelled and six others rescheduled till now after the mishap in which two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram leaving 13 persons dead, East Coast Railway officials informed on Monday.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Official, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar confirmed that a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 24 trains were diverted and 11 were partially cancelled following the accident involving the collision between two passenger trains between Kantakapalle and Alamanada Stations of Waltair Division.

Out of this, three trains have been cancelled and two have been rescheduled this morning, he said

Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244) and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240) have been cancelled while Chennai Central to Shalimar (12842) and Alleppey to Dhanbad (13352 have been rescheduled today, as per the East Coast Railway officials.

At least 13 people died and several were injured when coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said. 

AP train accident trains Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram

