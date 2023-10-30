Home Nation

AP train tragedy: Kharge takes jibe at Centre, says claims of safety evaporated in thin air

"The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," Kharge said.

Published: 30th October 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

FILE - All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Modi government on Monday over the train derailment in Andhra Pradesh, saying the enthusiasm shown in flagging off trains with fanfare should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of passengers.

At least 13 people were killed and 50 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, officials said.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries."

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved.

ALSO READ | Death toll in Andhra Pradesh train collision rises to 13

We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said and requested Congress workers to provide every possible help.

It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union government, post the Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air, he said.

"The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," Kharge said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
train collision Andhra Pradesh Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp