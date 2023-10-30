Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The ED is investigating the case in which Aam Aadmi Party leaders allegedly received kickbacks from the liquor lobby in lieu of framing the 2021-22 liquor policy that reportedly gave them windfall gains.

This newspaper was the first to break the news that all was not well in the framing of the new liquor policy by the Delhi government. According to the CBI, which has been probing the case, the AAP’s Delhi government brought in the new liquor policy that benefitted a select group of private players at the cost of public exchequer.

The ED will record Kejriwal’s statement and tally it with the statement given by Manish Sisodia, under whose direct supervision the new liquor policy was framed. Sisodia held the portfolio of excise and finance when the new liquor policy was framed. He has been arrested and is in jail. Kejriwal’s statement will also be compared with the statements given by approver Dinesh Arora.

The central agency’s action came after Kejriwal’s name figured frequently during the interrogation of the accused persons and in their statements. The Delhi CM was reportedly in touch with the accused during the framing of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

The CBI and ED have informed the Supreme Court that they are contemplating making AAP an accused in the case. The probe by the agencies has been widening with the role of more AAP leaders coming to light. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was recently arrested in the same case.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre wants to finish the AAP by resorting to such tactics before the elections. Last April, the CBI had summoned the CM for questioning in the same case. The ED’s Monday action came soon after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Sisodia, saying that the accusation of “windfall gains” of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was “tentatively supported” by evidence.

AAP an accused

CBI and ED have informed the Supreme Court that they are contemplating making AAP an accused in the case. The probe by the agencies has been widening with the role of more AAP leaders coming to light.

BJP bid to finish AAP: Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government wants to finish the AAP by resorting to such tactics before the polls. “They are leaving no stone unturned to frame Kejriwal, send him to jail and finish AAP,” the AAP spokesperson said

BJP seeks CM’s resignation

The BJP on Monday sought Kejriwal’s resignation for “repeatedly” saying there is no evidence of a money trail in the alleged liquor scam after the SC denied bail to Manish Sisodia.

