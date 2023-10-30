Eight dead, 40 injured as passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM: At least eight people were killed and 40 others injured after two trains collided near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday night.The incident took place around 7 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa special passenger train while it was waiting for a signal after experiencing a technical snag.

Mangled remains of the three derailed bogies.

Four coaches of the Visakhaptnam-Palasa passenger train were derailed in the accident and the engine of the Rayagada passenger was completely damaged.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, and other railway officials, rushed to the accident spot, and launched rescue operations on receiving the information.East Coast Railway (ECoR) said human error could have resulted in the collision of the two trains.

“Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train,” ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo said. Overshooting occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on, he explained.

Ambulances were deployed and the injured were shifted to different hospitals in Vizianagaram district. A team of 50 doctors are treating the injured at the Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram. Three people, who sustained severe injuries, were shifted to private hospitals and one person was shifted to KGH in Vizag.

Railway authorities are finding it difficult to establish the identities of the victims as all the coaches that derailed were unreserved and information of the passengers travelling in them is not available.One NDRF and two SDRF teams reached the location and launched rescue and relief operations. Another NDRF and SDRF teams from Kakinada are on the way to the accident site.

Railway rescue teams from Rayagada and Koraput in Odisha have been dispatched as well.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh train accident | Visuals of rescue operations



6 people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident: Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram pic.twitter.com/5iHHzI1UWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

After an alert, Waltiar Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along with other railway officials rushed to the accident spot, and rescue operations are in full swing.

Viziangaram district administration and police department swung into action and took up relief operations.

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for victims

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the train accident. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the train mishap and instructed the officials to carry out relief operations.

Further, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured from the State. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from others States. After receiving information about the accident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called Jagan.

The Chief Minister informed him that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site and State education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, along with the district officials, was supervising the relief and rescue operations. He further told the Union Minister that all arrangements were made in the nearby hospitals to treat the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the train accident and spoke to Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the train accident and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. Officials of the PMO said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

