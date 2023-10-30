Explainer: Why is Christian sect Jehovah's Witnesses so controversial?

By Online Desk

Jehovah's Witnesses, whose gathering in Kerala's Kalamassery was bombed by an extremist on Sunday, is a reformative religious movement that seeks to restore Christianity to what they believe is a purer form by expunging so-called corruptions from it. Their ultimate aim is to prepare humanity for the establishment of God's Kingdom on earth.

It is estimated that Witnesses Church has around 8 million followers globally, including thousands in Kerala.

Unlike Catholic Christians, they do not believe in hell or the divine trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

They also oppose many practices, which are found in some Christian organizations -- such as speaking in tongues, ecstasy, ornate rituals and other forms of luxury, and reject the complicated hierarchy found in many churches.

Jehovah's Witnesses also opposes the baptism of children and believe that only adults should be baptised as Christians. Unlike many Christian sects, Witnesses does not accept any book other than the Bible as holy.

While groups such as the Catholic Church worship a variety of holy figures -- such as Mary -- Jehovah's Witnesses only accepts Jesus Christ, who is seen as the first creation of God, Jehovah. The Holy Spirit, for Jehovah's Witnesses, is a force, not a person.

While these are, in a way, reformative modifications to the way Christianity was being practised when the sect was formed more than a century ago in the US, there are some aspects of the Church that have proven to be more controversial because of their conflict with governments.

This is the rejection of current governments and nation-states in favour of God's Kingdom.

God's Kingdom

While many Christian groups look upon God's Kingdom as an abstract, guiding concept, Jehovah's Witnesses believe that God's Kingdom is a real government established by Jehovah. They believe that such a kingdom will be established by God and that it is the only answer to humanity's problems.

Witnesses believe Satan is the ruler of the current world, which will soon meet its end through times marked by global conflict followed by divine judgment.

Jesus Christ will then serve as the king of God's Kingdom and restore humanity to perfection as originally intended by God. The Kingdom will destroy all human governments and replace them with a theocratic system ruled from heaven.

Because of this, Witnesses view other religions and secular authorities as unworthy of obedience and to be resisted. Their primary allegiance is to God's Kingdom rather than any earthly authority.

Therefore, the group requires its believers to be politically neutral, and abstain from war, nationalism and participating in holidays and other celebrations.

They are prohibited from worshipping symbols like the flag or anthem, which often creates stress between Witnesses and members of other Christian sects, religions and non-believers.

Entry into the Kingdom requires faith in Jesus, repentance of sins, and dedication through baptism as ordained by the Watchtower organization.

They believe that only 144,000 selected faithful followers will be resurrected to rule with Christ in heaven. But many more Witnesses believe they can potentially live forever in an earthly paradise under Kingdom rule if they remain obedient to God.

Believers dedicate themselves to promoting the Kingdom by preaching its coming as the only solution to mankind's problems. Hence, they try hard to meet Watchtower requirements, preach door-to-door, remain separate from the world, and anticipate the Kingdom's arrival, which they believe is imminent.

In the political sphere, the refusal to vote, salute the flag, or serve in the military has triggered animosity as well as legal battles over exemptions.

Some countries like Russia have banned Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist group.

The group endured persecution in Nazi Germany where an estimated 10,000 Witnesses were imprisoned and 2,500 were killed for refusing to serve in the military or give allegiance to the Nazi party. Thousands of children were separated from Witness parents and sent to state orphanages because of the parents’ beliefs.

Jehovah’s Witnesses face scrutiny for unorthodox beliefs, aggressive preaching, internal disciplinary procedures, prohibited medical treatments, and separatism from secular society.

History and Origins

Jehovah’s Witnesses trace their origins to the late 19th-century teachings of Charles Taze Russell. He was raised a Presbyterian but rejected certain Christian doctrines like hellfire, the Trinity, and predestination. In 1879, Russell founded Zion’s Watch Tower Tract Society which became the precursor to the Jehovah’s Witnesses movement.

After Russell’s death in 1916, Joseph Franklin Rutherford became president of the society. He established the name “Jehovah’s Witnesses” in 1931 to distinguish members from other Christian groups. Rutherford ramped up preaching activities and expanded organizational control over congregations.

Preaching Activities

Jehovah’s Witnesses are perhaps best recognized for their public ministry of disseminating Watchtower literature. Members log hundreds of hours going door to door as well as manning carts and displays in public places. This work is viewed as a command from Jesus as well as an expression of faith that requires considerable time, effort and commitment from each Witness.

Those unwilling to meet quotas for doorstep preaching may face discipline such as loss of privileges, public reprimand, or even disfellowshipping (ex-communication). Preaching performance is carefully tracked and evaluated by congregation elders.

Other Criticisms

In this sect, blood transfusions are prohibited even when life-threatening. Members cannot accept whole blood or some major blood components.

The sect has generated controversy across various domains. In the medical field, the prohibition against blood transfusions has led to preventable deaths and ethical dilemmas for doctors who disagree with the policy. Hospitals often take legal action to override parental refusal of transfusions when a child’s life is jeopardized.

In education, Witnesses forbid participation in holidays, birthdays, saluting the flag, or other nationalist activities. Children have been expelled for non-compliance, leading to lawsuits against school districts for impinging on religious freedom. However, critics argue the bans harm socialization, isolate children, and may represent psychological abuse.

With regard to social issues, the faith dictates that homosexuality, premarital sex, abortion, and divorce without adultery are sinful and grounds for expulsion. The religion is patriarchal: women cannot teach or hold authority over men. Allegations of domestic violence can be addressed internally rather than reported to police.

In theology, the group is labeled a cult or sect by academics and Christian apologists. Doctrines like Jesus being a created being and the 144,000 heavenly class are seen as unbiblical. The New World Translation of the Bible is criticized as inaccurate. And the centralized authority structure gives leaders disproportionate power over laity.

Perhaps the most controversial policy is the shunning of former members through disfellowshipping and disassociation. Those who voluntarily leave the faith or are expelled by elders for infractions like smoking, accepting blood transfusions, or celebrating holidays can be disfellowshipped. Family and friends still in the organization must then fully shun the individual by prohibiting almost all contact.

