Home Nation

5-yr-old party says wind of change blows in Mizoram

Party’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who is a former IPS officer, told this newspaper that people have tried and tested Congress and MNF and they will give ZPM a chance this time around.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Lalduhoma

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

SERCHHIP:  As campaigning picks up momentum in Mizoram for the November 7 Assembly elections, the buzz is around the five-year-old party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). It is hoping to upset the Mizo National Front (MNF) applecart by championing the cause of regionalism and promising a corruption-free government. It claimed that a wind for change is blowing.

Party’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who is a former IPS officer, told this newspaper that people have tried and tested Congress and MNF and they will give ZPM a chance this time around. “Congress and MNF are our two rivals. We have had enough of them. People want change. The main agenda of this election is a non-MNF and non-Congress government, for which we are the only alternative,” he said.

The first MP in the country to be disqualified under the anti-defection law, he was attached to former PM Indira Gandhi as a security officer. “The MNF being a part of (BJP-led) North-East Democratic Alliance and National Democratic Alliance has lost its originality, sanctity and identity. It is no more a regional party. The ZPM is a regional party with a national outlook,” Lalduhoma said. 

He rubbished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that ZPM is an “entry point” for BJP in Mizoram stating, “We will protect our identity and freedom and do not want to be dictated from Delhi.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalduhoma MNF ZPM Zoram People’s Movement BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp