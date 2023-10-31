Maratha quota protesters torch bungalow, vehicles of Ajit Pawar MLA

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maratha quota protest took an ugly turn on Monday, as protesters burned the houses and offices of elected political leaders and defaced their posters. Maratha Kranti protestors pelted stones at the NCP MLA Ajit Pawar’s bungalow and proceeded to set fire to his vehicles and property while chanting slogans.

The protestors also set fire to the offices of BJP leader Jaydutta Kshirsagar and NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar. Additionally, the Beed district BJP president’s office was also set ablaze. In Ahmednagar, protestors blackened posters on government buses, including those of PM Narendra Modi, CM Eknath Shinde, and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis.

Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj during a march to press for Maratha reservation, in Karad, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI)

The protestors also threatened and chanted slogans against BJP Union Minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena leader Ramadas Kadam. CM Eknath Shinde condemned the incidents of house, office, and vehicle burnings, stating that taking the law into one’s own hands was unacceptable.

He mentioned that the Maratha community had previously organized a total of 58 peaceful protests in the state without any untoward incidents, but this time, the protests had taken a wrong turn. “The Maratha quota protest went the wrong way, which is not expected. The Maratha community should maintain peace and harmony,” Shinde said, adding that if protesters continue to burn the houses and offices, then the Maratha community will lose the sympathy and support of other communities.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil from Hingali submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha speaker in support of the Maratha community’s reservations demand. BJP MLA Laxman Pawar also submitted his MLA resignation to the Maharashtra state assembly Speaker. Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders’ delegations met Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais and apprised him of the worsening situation.

