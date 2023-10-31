Professor shot at and injured in Bihar's Sitamarhi, police groping in the dark

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 36-year-old teacher at a premier college in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was shot at and critically injured by unidentified armed criminals on Tuesday.

The victim, Professor Ravi Pathak, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been admitted to a private hospital in Sitamarhi where his condition is stated to be critical. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Pathak, head of the department of physics at Radha Krishna Goenka College, was present in his office and disposed of some official work.

Two assailants, who had covered their faces with masks, entered Pathak's office and fired at him from close range. The bullets hit his face and he fell unconscious on his chair. The employees rushed to the HoD's office after hearing the sound of firing.

He was admitted to a private hospital where he is struggling for his life.

The assailants escaped after committing the crime in broad daylight with consummate ease as nobody dared to challenge them. Eyewitnesses said that the criminals had come to the college on foot.

On getting information about the incident, Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwary visited the spot and issued necessary instructions to the police officials to arrest the criminals.

“Investigation is on. The criminals involved in the murderous attack on the professor will be nabbed soon,” he told this reporter over the phone from Sitamarhi.

Preliminary investigation suggested that construction work was going on in full swing on the institute's premises. “The incident could be a fallout of award of contract for construction work in the institute's premises,” an investigating officer said, adding that the statement of the victim would be recorded after he gets well.

Sitamarhi Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Krishna said that the victim was employed as HoD in the Department of Physics in 2018. Later principal of the college Professor Ram Naresh inquired about the incident.

“CCTV footage is being obtained to get some clue about the incident,” DSP said. The incident has sent shock waves among the teaching fraternity. A retired professor Vashishtha said, “The law and order situation has worsened during the present dispensation. Criminals are virtually ruling the roost.”

He sought intervention from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rein in crime in the state. The police have so far failed to make any breakthrough in the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: A 36-year-old teacher at a premier college in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was shot at and critically injured by unidentified armed criminals on Tuesday. The victim, Professor Ravi Pathak, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been admitted to a private hospital in Sitamarhi where his condition is stated to be critical. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Pathak, head of the department of physics at Radha Krishna Goenka College, was present in his office and disposed of some official work. Two assailants, who had covered their faces with masks, entered Pathak's office and fired at him from close range. The bullets hit his face and he fell unconscious on his chair. The employees rushed to the HoD's office after hearing the sound of firing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was admitted to a private hospital where he is struggling for his life. The assailants escaped after committing the crime in broad daylight with consummate ease as nobody dared to challenge them. Eyewitnesses said that the criminals had come to the college on foot. On getting information about the incident, Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwary visited the spot and issued necessary instructions to the police officials to arrest the criminals. “Investigation is on. The criminals involved in the murderous attack on the professor will be nabbed soon,” he told this reporter over the phone from Sitamarhi. Preliminary investigation suggested that construction work was going on in full swing on the institute's premises. “The incident could be a fallout of award of contract for construction work in the institute's premises,” an investigating officer said, adding that the statement of the victim would be recorded after he gets well. Sitamarhi Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Krishna said that the victim was employed as HoD in the Department of Physics in 2018. Later principal of the college Professor Ram Naresh inquired about the incident. “CCTV footage is being obtained to get some clue about the incident,” DSP said. The incident has sent shock waves among the teaching fraternity. A retired professor Vashishtha said, “The law and order situation has worsened during the present dispensation. Criminals are virtually ruling the roost.” He sought intervention from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rein in crime in the state. The police have so far failed to make any breakthrough in the incident. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp