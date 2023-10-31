Home Nation

Will make efforts to secure naval veterans: EAM

Meets relatives of veterans who have been awarded death sentence by a Qatar court

Published: 31st October 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the family members of eight former Indian Navy personnel, who have been sentenced to death by a Qatari court, and assured them that the government would make all efforts to secure their release.

The 8 naval veterans have been imprisoned in Doha since August 30, 2022. “The government attaches the highest importance to the case. We fully share the pains of the families. We will continue to make all efforts to secure their release and will coordinate closely with families,’’ said Jaishankar.

A Qatari lower court on October 26 announced the death penalty for the naval veterans, without disclosing the charges. The families of the Navy veterans have launched signature campaigns, have been staging protests and have appealed to the government to intervene to secure their release.

The eight veterans were working for Dhara Consultancies in Doha and were taken for what was assumed to be a routine exercise on August 30, 2022. However, none of the officers ever came back as they were put in solitary confinement for over six months. Charges were framed against them which were not made public. 

After seven hearings, the judgment made on October 26 awarded the death penalty to the former Navy personnel, again without revealing the charges. However, despite the setbacks, there is optimism that the verdict would be reversed and the eight veterans would be repatriated to India.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy chief R Hari kumar in Goa said that all efforts are being made by the government to find relief for eight personnel who have been awarded death sentence by a court in Qatar. “I have not yet seen the transcript of the court hearing...it was supposed to have been transcribed and provided to us on Sunday. We will have a look at it.,” he said.  

(With inputs from Mayank Singh)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister Indian Navy personnel Qatari court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp